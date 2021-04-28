IPL 2021: Plan was to bowl yorkers at the death, says Harshal

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel has said that he was just looking to execute his yorkers at the death against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the final over as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, RCB has moved to the top spot in the IPL standings with 10 points from six games.

"My plan was simple. I was looking to bowl yorkers as long as I could execute it. We saw in the first innings that the yorkers which were executed properly were difficult to get away so I was just looking to execute my yorkers. When I was traded to RCB, Virat Kohli and the management told me that I would be bowling in the middle and death overs. After that, I started working on my yorkers and I brought that confidence into games," Harshal told teammate Mohammed Siraj in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

Harshal ended up with the figures of 2-37 from his four overs and he ended up taking the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis.

Earlier, AB de Villiers' unbeaten knock of 75 runs off just 42 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a score of 171/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Along with de Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25. For Delhi Capitals, all the five bowlers used by skipper Rishabh Pant ended up taking one wicket each.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)