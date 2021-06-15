India have more impact players, should win WTC final: Gavaskar

New Delhi: India should win the World Test Championship final against New Zealand since they have more impact players, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said.

"It is even-stevens in my view because both the teams are well balanced. There are some who think New Zealand have the advantage of being match ready (having won the two-Test series 1-0 in England)," said the former India opener.

"But then India will be match hungry and fresh and eager to get on the ground after a month of inaction. India have more impact players with both bat and ball and they should win this game," Gavaskar told Times of India in an interview.

Gavaskar, who was the first batsman to get to 10,000 runs in Test cricket, said Indian batsmen should not face any problems with swing bowling unless the weather is wet.

"India did have problems in New Zealand but unless the weather is wet and cold, they should be able to counter swing and movement in England," added Gavaskar.

He also said that spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be important not just with the ball but also with the bat.

"Both will crucial roles to play in the game. What's been heartening to see is the massive improvement in their batting, which allows the Indian team to go in with Rishabh Pant at No. 6, then these two all-rounders (Jadeja and Ashwin) and then the quicks," he added.

--IANS