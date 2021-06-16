India announce 15-member squad for WTC final

Southampton: India on Tuesday announced their 15-member squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, starting here on June 18.

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team while Ajinkya Rahane will serve as his deputy in Southampton.



As per the protocols, India had travelled to England with a 20-man extended squad, which has been now pruned to 15 members.

The likes of Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwral and KL Rahul are the five players who have not found spots in the trimmed squad for the final.



With not naming either Mayank or Rahul in the squad, India have made it quite clear that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who opened for them in Australia, will be facing the new Dukes ball in Southampton.

India are likely to go in with three pacers and two spinners but they have named Umesh Yadav Mohammed Shami as well. Wriddhiman Saha is unlikely to make the playing XI but he finds a place in the squad as back-up wicketkeeper to Rishabh Pant.

India's 15-member squad for the WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav



—UNI