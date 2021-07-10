Ind vs SL: Limited-overs series to be rescheduled as precautionary measure

Colombo (Sri Lanka): The upcoming ODI series between India and Sri Lanka is set to be rescheduled after hosts' team analyst GT Niroshan and batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for coronavirus.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side was slated to lock horns in the ODI series scheduled to begin on Tuesday but due to the recent cases in the Sri Lanka camp, the tour is likely to start from July 17 or 18.

"Yes, the series will be rescheduled. The exact dates will be formalised tomorrow as discussions are on between SLC and BCCI, but it is expected to start around the 17th or 18th. It is a precautionary measure," sources in the know of developments told ANI.

When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was contacted, he said the upcoming series is likely to be postponed to July 17.

"ODI series between India and Sri Lanka likely to be postponed to July 17, due to coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka camp," Ganguly told ANI.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, both Niroshan and Flower have been infected with the Delta variant, which is more contagious.

Sri Lanka squad was slated to come out of quarantine and enter a bio-bubble on Friday, but will now be forced to spend at least two more days in isolation.

Hence questions are being raised on whether the Sri Lanka squad will be able to take the field for the ODI series as the hosts board wants to extend the quarantine period of the players.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is set to roll out the new dates for the matches to the BCC on Saturday.

Earlier, three England players testing positive for COVID-19 had sent alarm bells ringing as Sri Lanka last played against the English squad.

Sri Lanka last played against England in three ODIs and three T20Is and the cricketers returned to Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening. Sri Lanka failed to win a single match on their tour to England after they suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20Is and a 2-0 in the ODI series.

