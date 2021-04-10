Harshal is clear with his plans: Kohli

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli praised Harshal Patel saying that clarity in the fast bowler's thinking is what got the franchise interested in him.

"We brought Harshal in a trade from Delhi. He is relishing the responsibility and is clear with his plans. He was the difference today. He is going to be our death bowler. As a captain you want players with clarity, and he has that," said the RCB skipper after the match.

"In T20 cricket, clarity at the top of your mark is all you ask for as a captain. Harshal was very clear with that and it was his day today," he added.

Kohli also applauded his other bowlers -- Mohammed Siraj and New Zealander Kyle Jamieson. The two kept the economy rate very decent and didn't allow batsmen to go after the bowling.

"Jamieson started off well, Yuzi was good, Siraj was good too."

The RCB skipper, who made 33 off 29 balls, said that facing MI in the tournament opener was important to test the side as it gave him an idea of the options they have.

"It was important to play against the strongest side in the competition and test our side. Everyone was involved in this game, and when you win by two wickets, it means that everyone has gone in and played. A lot of options for me as well that helped bringing the game back."

Kohli also explained why he had sent Maxwell up the order to bat at No. 4, saying, "We wanted Maxi to bat at four. The thinking was that we wanted to give Maxi some balls at the start and not get him slogging right away. You saw the result today of him playing 10-15 balls. His innings was the game-changer. Had he stayed in we would have finished a couple of overs earlier."

—IANS