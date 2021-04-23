Harshal cements position at top of Purple Cap table

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler Harshal Patel may have given away a whopping 47 runs during their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals but his three wickets have helped him get to 12 scalps for the season and solidify his place at the top of the Purple Cap table.

Harshal's 12 wickets puts him four clear of second-placed Deepak Chahar, third-placed Avesh Khan and fourth-placed Rahul Chahar.

Rajasthan Royals' Chetan Sakariya, like his team mates, could not add to his tally of six wickets on Thursday as RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's 181-run partnership helped them win the match by 10 wickets.

RCB's Glenn Maxwell also could not add to his run tally due to the same reason, which meant that he remains second on the Orange Cap table with 176 runs. Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan holds the Orange Cap with 231 runs while SunRisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow is third on the list with 173 points. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis is fourth with a run tally of 164.

Source: IANS