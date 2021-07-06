England ODI squad in isolation after virus outbreak

Three players and four staff members from England's cricket team have tested positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

'Following PCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members - of the England men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19,' the ECB said in a statement.





The squad has gone into isolation dating from Sunday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.





The six-match limited-overs series against Pakistan, starting on Wednesday with the first ODI in Cardiff, was still going ahead.





England planned to name a new squad on Tuesday to be captained by Ben Stokes.





"We have been mindful that the emergence of the delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio-secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said.

—Agency

