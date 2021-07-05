England clinch series 2-0 as rain wipes out third ODI against Sri Lanka

Bristol: The third and final ODI between England and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain here on Sunday.





England had already won the ODI series 2-0 but missed the chance of sweeping the series as the third ODI was called off due to heavy rain.





"Rain has the final say. The third ODI has been called off and England take the series 2-0. The sides will share the points from today's game in the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup Super League standings," ICC tweeted.





Asked to bat first in the third ODI, Sri Lanka put on another disappointing show as the visitors were bundled out for 166 in the 42nd over. Tom Curran finished with impressive figures of 4/35 as he ran through Sri Lanka's tail on Sunday.





Except for Dasun Shanaka, no Sri Lankan batsmen looked comfortable against England bowlers. The 29-year-old all-rounder scored an unbeaten 48 runs off 65 balls.





Sri Lanka got off to a bad start as they lost skipper Kusal Perera in the third over. The visitors never really recovered as they lost half their side inside 15 overs for just 63 runs.





Sri Lanka batsmen stitched brief stand but wickets kept falling at regular intervals and the visitors were folded for 166





England dominated Sri Lanka in every match in the tour. The hosts also won the T20I series 3-0 after thrashing Sri Lanka in all the games.





In the ODIs too, Sri Lanka struggled to put on runs and even if they did England chased down quite comfortably in the end.





Brief scores: Sri Lanka 166/10 (Dasun Shanaka 48*; Tom Curran 4-35) vs England (ANI)



