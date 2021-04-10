Australia's Darcie Brown gets ODI cap for New Zealand tie

Sydney: Right-arm fast bowler, Darcie Brown, who is fast emerging as one of the most exciting talents in Australian cricket received her one-day international (ODI) cap from Aussie legend and fellow South Australian, Shelley Nitschke, ahead of the third match, a day-night contest, against New Zealand Women in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Before the match, the Australian Women's Cricket team tweeted: "What a moment for Dracy Brown who receives ODI cap No. 144 from Aussie legend and fellow South Australian Shelley Nitschke. Raising hands #NZvAUS."

Hailing from South Australia, Brown's ability to bowl fast was spotted when she was in her early teens.

Making her debut at the age of 17 in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), Brown rattled the competition's best batters with her raw pace and bounce.

Brown would look to give the Australian Women's team a clean sweep of the ODI series after the visitors defeated New Zealand women by six wickets in the opening match and then won the second ODI by 71 runs.

New Zealand Women won the toss and decided to bowl with Australia making a steady start, reaching 27 in 4.1 overs with any loss of wicket.

—IANS