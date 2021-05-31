Top
Asian boxing: Marykom loses in 51kg final, settles for silver

 The Hawk |  31 May 2021 10:13 AM GMT

Dubai: Six-time world champion MC Marykom failed to win her sixth Asian Boxing Championship title as she lost 2-3 to Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the final of the 51kg category here on Sunday, and settled for silver.

Despite having huge experience, Marykom, 38, failed to tame Nazym, who is nearly 11 years younger to her.

Nazym won the first gold for her team.

The Kazakh boxer began the contest on the aggressive note and with a good combination of right and left punches that unsettled Marykom, who went off balance twice in the second round.

In the third and final round, Marykom made desperate attempts to recover the lost ground, but Nazym proved a hard nut to crack.

--IANS

Updated : 31 May 2021 10:13 AM GMT
