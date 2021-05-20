Asia Cup T20 tournament postponed indefinitely due to Covid

Colombo: The Asia Cup T20 tournament which was scheduled to be held in June in Sri Lanka has been postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"Due to prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year," Ashley de Silva, the Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive, told media on Wednesday.

The tournament which was originally scheduled to be held in September, 2020 in Sri Lanka was moved to June, 2021 due to Covid-19.

However, the unrelenting pandemic has played spoilsport again. The tournament is likely to be moved to next year.

A formal statement from the Asian Cricket Council is, however, yet to come.

The 2020 edition has been shifted a number of times. Initially, Pakistan was supposed to host it.

However, due to tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament was moved to the island nation.

--IANS