Army soldier starts Kashmir to Kanyakumari ultra marathon

Srinagar: An Indian Army soldier has started Kashmir to Kanyakumari ultra marathon to make it to the Guinness Book of World records.

A defence statement said here on Saturday, "Naik N.A. Velu P of 60 Para Field Hospital is an Ultra marathon runner who is attempting a Guinness book of world record by running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for a distance of approximately 4,300 kms in under 50 days.

"To start this epic feat, Naik N.A. Velu P was flagged off from 92 Base Hospital at Srinagar on April 1 by a heartwarming gathering of enthusiasts who accompanied him in his solo run for the initial 5 Kms carrying the National Flag and boosting his morale. To cover this mammoth distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 50 days Naik Velu P would be running 70-100 KMs per day crossing various States and major towns and cities.

"Naik Velu P has already won many ultra-marathons, Tuffman runs and Stadium runs across India. He has been representing Athletics federation of India (AFI) in long distance runs for the past 4 years and in coming September, he will be representing India for Stadium run at the World championship at Romania, for which he had won a trial run of 24 hours stadium running held at Bengaluru.

"In an another laurel to his splendid performances till date, in June 2020 he ran 1600 Kms in 17 days. This feat is in the process of being entered as an Asian record".

