WhatsApp For iOS To Add Search For Stickers Shortcut

San Francisco: WhatsApp has submitted update 2.21.120.9 through the TestFlight beta with a new search for stickers shortcuts.

According to 9To5Mac, it's already possible to search for stickers in WhatsApp, but with this new update, currently in beta, users will be able to find this feature easier. As per WABetaInfo, when typing a specific word or emoji that reflects one of the stickers in your sticker library, WhatsApp will animate the sticker button in order to alert the user that a sticker has been found.

Default WhatsApp sticker packs already support this feature, so if you have installed one of them, try to type emojis or specific words in the chat bar, to see if the feature is available for your WhatsApp account.

WABetaInfo said this feature might not work for third-party sticker packs, "because the designers don't often associate emojis with the stickers".

The team behind the app has also been working on some other features, such as support to disappearing mode.

When this feature is available, the user will need to go to WhatsApp Settings, Privacy, and then toggle on the Disappearing Mode function.-IANS