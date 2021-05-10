TECNO Brings Back 'Doorstep Delivery' For Safer Shopping Experience

New Delhi: To offer a safer shopping experience amid the second wave of the pandemic, global premium smartphone brand TECNO on Monday brought back its unique "Doorstep Delivery" initiative with its largest retail network of more than 50,000 outlets in India.

The company's unique initiative will enable its consumers to connect and place orders with their preferred retailers as per the zoning guidelines of the government from the comfort of their homes.

"During the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19, the safety of our colleagues, partner networks and our operating communities at large is of utmost importance for us," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

To avail the doorstep delivery of products, consumers will have to visit at https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home-delivery, enter pin code details to get the retailer list for your respective location and select the retailer and call to place your home delivery order.

"In line with our consumer-first brand philosophy we have reinitiated our popular door-step delivery that will not only enable consumers to safely purchase their favourite TECNO products, but also ensure a business continuity for our retail partners," Talapatra said.

"This will further be supported by our existing services network of over 950 service centres across the country," he added.

All orders will be delivered in compliance with the norms and guidelines prescribed by the Government in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, and consumers will not incur any additional charges.

Effective immediately, the doorstep delivery service will include TECNO's popular product portfolio available for home delivery -- POVA, TECNO CAMON 16 and CAMON 16 Premier, Spark Go 2020, Spark 6 Go and newly launched SPARK 7.

The users can avail free Bluetooth earpiece worth Ra 799 with Spark 6 Go (Limited Period offer), 1-time free screen replacement available on select TECNO smartphones.

The consumers can also avail no-cost EMI offer on select TECNO smartphones with any Financial services partner such as Bajaj Finserv, HDB, Home Credit and m-swipe.

The brand has recently announced Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for India market and renowned actor Chris Evans -- best known for his role as Captain America -- as its Global Brand Ambassador. --IANS