Top
Home > Science > PM salutes scientists on National Technology Day

PM salutes scientists on National Technology Day

 The Hawk |  11 May 2021 6:41 AM GMT

PM salutes scientists on National Technology Day
X

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the scientists and those passionate about technology on National Technology Day.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said:

"On National Technology Day, we salute the hardwork and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology. We remember with pride the 1998 Pokhran Tests, which demonstrated India's scientific and technological prowess.

In any challenging situation, our scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and worked to mitigate the challenge. Over the last year, they have worked industriously to fight COVID-19. I appreciate their spirit and remarkable zeal."

Updated : 11 May 2021 6:41 AM GMT
Tags:    PM Modi   scientists   National Technology Day   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X