Oracle's Goldengate Now A Cloud-Native, Fully-Managed Service

San Francisco: Cloud major Oracle on Wednesday announced that it's making GoldenGate, its popular real-time data fabric, available as a highly automated and fully-managed cloud service to help ensure that valuable customer data is always available.

The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) GoldenGate is the first cloud service of any major cloud provider to offer an elastic, pay-per-use solution for general purpose database replication, data integration, real-time data ingestion to cloud, and support for time-series analytics while data is in flight.

"Oracle GoldenGate is a highly trusted data integration solution for thousands of customers worldwide, including 84 per cent of Fortune Global 100 companies," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, mission-critical database technologies, Oracle.

The aim is to bring the service to a wider market -- both by making it more affordable and more accessible for non-technical users.

With OCI GoldenGate, the exact same technology can be applied to mission-critical operational data stores as well as for real-time data warehouses, data lakes and streaming analytics, the company said.

"In our transition to a cloud-first business and an always-on analytics solution, Oracle GoldenGate has been an instrumental part of ensuring that we have trusted and correct real-time transactions for analytical reporting," said Bill Roy, senior director of BI and EPM, Western Digital. According to Richard Winter, CEO, WinterCorp, this integrated customer experience goes well beyond what is "available from vendors such as SAP and cloud providers such as AWS and Azure". —IANS