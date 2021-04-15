The Moon and Mars to play hide and seek on the evening of April 17, 2021

Bengaluru (The Hawk): On the evening of 17 April, we are to witness a beautiful celestial hide and seek – when a crescent Moon shall occult the planet Mars. The event will be visible from parts of Asia, including India. At a visual magnitude 1.45, the planet is still bright and shall present a thrilling experience for all who love to watch the sky, with the naked eye or with equipment.

It is not that the event is rare. Only, it is not common. As the Moon proceeds in its orbit, it occults stars in the background. An occultation is basically an eclipse only, but in the context, the term in use is occultation. Sometimes, it is a planet that the Moon occults. Sometimes the planets or even the asteroids occult distant stars. Last year, the Moon occulted the planet Mars thrice, in the months of August, September and October, but the events were not visible from India. The path of the event of 17 April next passes over a major part of India, leaving only a few in the northern regions. At ingress, Mars will be occulted by the dark side of the lunar disc. The timings for some of the major cities that fall within it are as follows:













Obviously, it is the ending part (the Egress) that is now most important when Mars would emerge from behind the bright side of the Moon (illumination 24%). The eastern parts of India will catch the event for a longer duration after the Sunset.

The best time to begin watch would be about 15 minutes to the time of Egress by when the sky is dark enough at most of the places. An optical device is desirable though not essential. The egress will not be instantaneous. Mars is not a point source and for its current angular size, it should take 15.73 seconds to fully emerge from behind the Moon. Use a small telescope or a binocular to check that out, take pictures with your smart camera or just watch.

This year seven lunar occultations of the visible planets are lined up - Mercury goes twice behind the Moon, Venus twice, and Mars thrice. These events are keenly waited for by astronomers, professional and amateurs and lead to great learning. The photographs or videos/animations of the event that they post are just stunning. Occultations have been variously used, e.g., to derive limits on the physical sizes of the stars, etc.



