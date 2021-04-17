Microsoft Remote Desktop For macOS Updated With M1 Chip Support

San Francisco: With an aim to allows users to access their computer through another device remotely, Microsoft has updated its Remote Desktop client for macOS.

The latest update brought native support for the M1 chip, as well as some new features, 9To5mac reported on Friday.

With native support for the Apple Silicon platform and the M1 chip, the app runs with better performance and more energy efficiency, which means that it should consume less battery power when running on a MacBook.

In addition, version 10.6 of Microsoft Remote Desktop for macOS also adds support for client-side IME when using Unicode keyboard mode, integrated Kerberos support in the CredSSP, and improved compatibility with macOS Big Sur.

In this release we've made some significant updates to the shared underlying code that powers the Remote Desktop experience across all our clients, the company said. We have also added some new features and addressed bugs and crashes that were showing up in error reporting, it added.

Users can download Microsoft Remote Desktop for free on the Mac App Store. There's also an iOS version available that works with iPhone and iPad. —IANS