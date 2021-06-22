LG Unveils AI Equipped Digital X-Ray Detector

Seoul: LG Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a digital X-ray detector (DXD) with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the medical equipment field.

LG's latest DXD was introduced at Arab Health 2021, the largest medical equipment expo in the Middle East, which will run through Thursday in Dubai.

The company plans to launch its new DXD in global markets, including South Korea and the US in the near future, reports Yonhap news agency.

The product is comprised of DXD hardware and its imaging software. Customers can purchase them separately or buy them as a package.

Its software leverages medical AI solutions from South Korean startup VUNO Inc. that can detect abnormal signs in chest X-rays and assist image analysis. This is the first time that LG decided to use an AI technology for its DXD, which can create digital files of X-ray images and directly send them to computers for doctors' examination.

The latest DXD also uses oxide-based thin film transistor panels to reduce X-ray radiation exposure, LG said.

Since 2016, LG has been trying to beef up its competitiveness in the diagnostic imaging equipment business with its IT solutions.

According to market researcher Omdia, the global medical DXD market is expected to grow to $2.53 billion in 2024 from $1.95 billion in 2020. —IANS