IIT BHU-GRIL Sign Pact For Road Research Lab

Varanasi: The Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) has signed an MoU with GR Infraprojects Limited (GRIL) to set up a road research laboratory in view of the necessity of research in the thrust area.

According to an official release, the MoU was signed by the Director of the Institute, Professor Pramod Kumar Jain and GRIL Chairman Vinod Kumar Agarwal.

Union Minister for Road, Transport, Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari has congratulated IIT-BHU and GRIL and said that the condition of roads should be improved without compromising with the quality.

"It is a matter of great pride to have a private sector like GRIL and IIT working together on this subject. New research will make this possible. The use of solid waste material in road construction is a very important step," he said.

He called upon the IIT researchers to work on the reduction in the use of steel and cement in construction of roads and bridges.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya who holds the PWD portfolio, said that this MoU will be very effective for enhancing the quality of road construction and reducing the expenses.

Professor Jain said that this MoU will be applicable for a period of five years.

Under the MoU, the academicians of the institute and other experts of the country will undertake studies related to road safety, environmental and social impacts under the Highway Safety Development Project.

The main objective of this MoU will be research for construction of sustainable and eco-friendly roads in the country, he said, adding that research on recycling of bituminous (asphalt) mix, mechanistic pavement design for Indian roads and making pavement from solid waste materials, development of performance-based mix design for bituminous mix will be the major goals.—IANS