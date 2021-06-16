Google Pay Expands Cards Tokenisation With More Indian Banks

New Delhi: Google Pay on Wednesday announced to expand its cards tokenisation feature in collaboration with Visa with new banks that enables users to make debit or credit card payments through a secure digital token attached to their phone.

After rolling out tokenization with Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Cards and Axis Bank, Google Pay has now added debit cards by SBI, IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank and Credit cards by IndusInd Bank and HSBC India to its slate.

"We are hopeful that the tokenisation feature will further encourage users to transact securely and safely in the current times and expand merchant transactions both online and offline," said Sajith Sivanandan, Business Head: Google Pay and NBU-APAC. —IANS