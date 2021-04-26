CSIR-CMERI Indigenously Developed Oxygen Enrichment Technology May Be Effective For Treating COVID-19 Patients

New Delhi (The Hawk): CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, in association with MSME-DI, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Government of India jointly organised a Webinar on 'Oxygen Enrichment' Technology on 25th April, 2021.

Dr. V R Sirsath, Jt. Director & HOO, MSME DI Raipur in his welcome address stated the entire nation is undergoing an unprecedented pandemic situation of COVID-19 & is running out of medical grade oxygen. The CSIR-CMERI indigenously developed Oxygen enrichment technology may effective for treating COVID-19 patients. This Technology has tremendous potential. He urged all the participant industries/Entrepreneurs to come forward in this crucial juncture & manufacture the device at earliest.

Prof. (Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI during his address stated that CSIR-CMERI developed an Oxygen enrichment unit requiring easily available oil free reciprocating compressor, Oxygen grade zeolite sieves and pneumatic components. This unit can safely be placed in the isolation ward of the hospital for patients who are in dire need of Oxygen. He also added that CSIR-CMERI will be providing manufacturing guidance to the technology transferees as well as provide information on raw materials sourcing.

Dr. Anupam Sinha, Sr. Principal Scientist, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur presented the technical note on the Oxygen enrichment unit, which has been transferred to two industries. The unit is capable of delivering medical air in the range of up to 15 LPM with oxygen purity of more than 90%. If required, this unit can even deliver up to 70 LPM at a purity of around 30%. President, Industry association, Raipur along with several others from the industry and entrepreneurs participated in the webinar and interacted with the speakers on the subject. A good number of industries have shown their interest in CSIR-CMERI developed Oxygen Enrichment technology & expressed their willingness to start the manufacturing with the cooperation of CSIR-CMERI.

CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, Durgapur is a premier Mechanical Engineering Research Institute of the country under Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India. CSIR-CMERI has already invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from Indian Companies / Manufacturing agencies/ MSMEs / Start ups for manufacturing Oxygen Enrichment Units through Technology Transfer.