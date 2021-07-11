Ahmedabad's Science City Develops Aquatic, Robotic Galleries

Ahmedabad: With COVID-19 cases dipping in the country and people moving to visit places in search of some much-needed respite, the authority of Ahmedabad's Science city have developed Aquatic, Robotic galleries, and a nature park for visitors.

According to Executive Director, Gujarat Council of Science City Suramya Vora, the aquatic gallery will have over 188 different species and 11,600 fish.

Robotics gallery to have 79 kinds of robots," said Vora. —ANI