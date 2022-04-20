Zuckerberg rejects Indian claims Internet.org being against Net Neutrality

London: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said in response of Indian claims against his Internet.org initiative that they want "as many internet providers to join so as many people as possible can be connected". According to BBC, Zuckerberg said in a blog post that the initiatives basic free services were compatible with net neutrality, the principle that all web services should be equally accessible. However, India's "Save the Internet coalition" has argued that Zuckerberg's Internet.org initiative is an "ambitious project to confuse hundreds of millions of emerging market users" into thinking that Internet and Facebook are one and the same thing. Zuckerberg said that the initiative is open for all mobile networks and that they want maximum providers to join. ANI