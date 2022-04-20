Starting April 5, 2020, the two password settings will be enabled by default to prevent unwanted participants from joining a meeting, the company wrote on the official support page.

Zoom rolls out Waiting Room, two-password settings over privacy concerns

The Waiting Room feature allows the host to control when a participant joins a meeting. It is also aimed at preventing unwanted participants if a link is shared outside of the intended group. The new features will be enabled for all Basic users and Pro users with a single license, including K-12 education accounts. (ANI)