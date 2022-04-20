Zoom hires VMware veteran Sankarlingam as product, engineering head

New Delhi: Video meet app Zoom on Wednesday announced it has hired enterprise softare major VMware veteran Velchamy Sankarlingam as President of Engineering and Product.

Reporting directly to Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan, Sankarlingam will join the company from June 12 and oversee the company''s engineering, product and dev ops teams.

Zoom recently announced that it will expand its engineering team with up to 500 new headcount based in Phoenix, Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the US.

"Given the scale at which we operate and the importance of the communications happening on our platform, there is no time for delay and no room for error. Velchamy will help our product, engineering, and dev ops teams work lockstep to support our ever-expanding customer base around the world," Yuan said in a statement.

Sankarlingam comes to Zoom after more than nine years at VMware, where he was most recently Senior Vice President, Cloud Services Development and Operations.

"Zoom has scaled impressively to meet the demands placed on it by the global health crisis and is making a meaningful difference in the work and lives of all that use it," said Sankarlingam.

"I am excited to bring my expertise in scaling enterprise collaboration and cloud technology to help them lead the charge in connecting the world now and in the future."

Before joining VMware, Velchamy was Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Cisco where he was responsible for engineering and operations of Webex.

