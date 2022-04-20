Zoo Animals In Kanpur Experience Respiratory Issues Amid Rising Air Pollution

Kanpur: Animals in Kanpur Zoological Park experienced respiratory problems due to poor air quality in the city. Throwing light on the development, Dr RK Singh of Kanpur Zoological Hospital Incharge told ANI, "Animals' face the same issues as human beings and are equally sensitive to respiratory problems. This will give a long term effect so to avoid that we are trying our best. We have taken multiple steps to curb like we have started keeping them inside for a longer period of time. The continuous dip in the Air Quality Index is harmful to the animals". Echoing similar sentiments, a visitor present at the Zoo said, "We can feel the pollution as our eyes are burning and frequent throat pain is there. The government must take some requisite steps to curb it". Another doctor, Dr UC Srivastava of Kanpur Zoological Park told ANI, "All the animals have a stronger sense of hearing than us so we can imagine their state during Diwali. This leads to an increase in blood pressure, anxiety and also affects their eating and sleeping schedule." "Along with this, there is lots of dust which contains a high amount of Sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. This directly affects their livers. So we have started providing them antibiotics, Vitamins, minerals to kill the bacteria in them," he added. All the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab are facing the menace of air quality due to burning of paddy straw. ANI