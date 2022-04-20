Zlatan Ibrahimovic handed one-match ban over Chelsea red card

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain`s volatile star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final after being banned for one match for his sending-off in the last round against Chelsea. But his Ivory Coast team-mate Serge Aurier will have to sit out three matches for his outburst criticising the match referee on social media. Ibrahimovic was shown a straight red card by Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers in the 32nd minute of the second leg against Chelsea following a 50-50 challenge with Oscar, despite the fact that both players had seemed equally committed to the tackle. The Swede is facing a further four-match suspension over comments he made about his host country at the end of last weekend`s defeat at Bordeaux. PSG will discover their quarter-final opponents when the draw is made on Friday in Switzerland. AFP