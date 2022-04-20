Zipping Down Agra-Lucknow Expressway To Cost From Midnight Onwards

Lucknow: Zipping down the swanky six-lane Agra-Lucknow Expressway will come at a price from mid-night on Friday as vehicles using the route will have to pay toll tax.

The Yogi Adityanath government has fixed toll rates for vehicles using the 302 kilometre long expressway, which even boasts of a 3.3 km airstrip that defence aircraft can use as a runway during emergency.

The toll will vary from vehicle to vehicle and will be applicable on vehicles travelling from both sides, a state government spokesperson said on Friday.

"The rates have been fixed at Rs 570 for car, jeep, van or light motor vehicles; Rs 905 for light commercial vehicle or mini bus; Rs 1,815 for bus and truck; Rs 2,785 for heavy construction work machine and multi-axle vehicle (3 to 6) and Rs 3,575 for over-sized vehicle (7 and above axles)," he said.

The toll will be same from both the sides but it will be proportional to the distance travelled by the commuters, the official said. Justifying more tax for Agra-Lucknow Expressway as compared to the Lucknow-Kanpur-Agra National Highway, an official of the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), explained that total distance covered by the national highway is 364 km and toll is Rs 390.

Whereas, the Agra-Lucknow Expressway is just 302 km long and travelling by this road costs less because of less consumption of fuel and it saves time too, he said.

The government notification has spared dignitaries like President of India, Prime Minister, Governor, Chief Minister, MPs, Legislators, Judges and Padma Award winners from paying toll tax.

The decision to levy toll tax was taken in a high-level meeting here last week.

The Indian Air Force has already tested the airstrip twice by landing and taking off its fighter jets, including Mirage, Sukhoi 30, MIG and C-130J Super Hercules four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft.

For the security of travellers, the UPEIDA has decided to set-up nine police stations along the expressway, built in record 22 months.

It will also station 'Dial 100' police interceptors and ambulances on the route to provide safe and secure routes to travellers. Interestingly, as a goodwill gesture, the UPEIDA will offer a cup of tea to drivers of trucks and buses travelling at night. The purpose is to keep them awake during the journey, the official added.