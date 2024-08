Zelenskyy underscores that Ukraine will not waver in its stance, aiming to restore peace and sovereignty to the nation, while the international community watches closely for any developments in this prolonged and devastating war.

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukraine would do everything to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war through diplomacy.

Asked how he sees the end of the war with Russia which is nearing its 30th month, Zelenskyy reiterated his position that Ukraine's territorial integrity should be restored.

—Reuters