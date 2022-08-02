Zeeshan Khan replaced by Pulkit Bangia in 'Kumkum Bhagya'

Mumbai: TV actor Pulkit Bangia talks about stepping into the role of Aryan Khanna in place of Zeeshan Khan in the daily soap 'Kumkum Bhagya'.

He says: "Zeeshan Khan played the role of Aryan earlier and I must say that he has set a high benchmark in terms of acting and performance. It is not an easy task to fit into someone else's shoes, but I am enjoying the challenge."

"The mischievous young man will surely entertain everyone with his antics and with a substantial part to play in the tale this time around, I am quite kicked. I am sure everyone will relate to him as the story progresses and fall in love with him all over again."

The 'Sab Satrangi' actor briefs about being part of the show and shares how he instantly accepted the offer without any second thoughts.

"It is a popular show which has been on-air for nearly a decade now. In fact, I got selected for the show relatively quickly as well. I had actually given an audition and a look test for Aryan's role and immediately that night, while I was on my way home from an event, I got a call from the production saying that I have been locked in for the role."

"I didn't think twice and accepted their offer, and I must mention that I am excited to learn and grow through this show. I have already started shooting and I have developed a great bond with everyone on the set. I just hope that I can do justice to the role by giving my best in each sequence," he concludes.

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

—IANS