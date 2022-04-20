Zebra foal born in Bengaluru zoo amid Covid

Bengaluru: A female zebra foal was born in Bannerghatta biological park in the city to mother Kaveri and father Bharath amid Covid-19 times, said a zoo official on Thursday.

"Kaveri and the foal are healthy and doing well. The parents are proud of the foal, which was born on September 27 at 8 p.m. The sprawling zoo has four zebras," the zoo director said in a statement.

The Infosys Foundation contributed to building the zoo's zebra enclosure where the species have been bred. The latest foal is the third to be born in the zoo in the last four years.

"With a year gestation period, mares give birth during night. The labour lasts for 8-10 minutes and the foal can run around in an hour," said the statement.

The foal is protected from other herd members by mother and the dominant stallion of the herd.

Founded in 1970 and declared as a national park in 1974, the zoo is a popular tourist destination. It has a pet corner, an animal rescue centre, a butterfly enclosure, an aquarium, a snake house and a safari park.

—IANS