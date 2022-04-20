Zayn Malik thanks One Direction bandmates at Asian Awards

London: Singer Zayn Malik, in an emotional acceptance speech, has thanked his former One Direction bandmates, calling them "the best guys", at the fifth annual Asian Awards. Malik, 22, was honoured for outstanding achievement in music at the award ceremony here, reported BBC. The speech came weeks after the young sensation quit the boy band, citing his desire to live a normal life outside the spotlight. "I'd also like to take this moment to thank four of the best guys that I ever met whilst being in the band and doing all the amazing things that I did. Some of the things that we did will stay with me for the rest of my life. Here's to the future," Malik said. Sporting a newly shaved head, he walked the red carpet with his mother at the Asian Awards, marking his first major public appearance as a solo artist. One Direction, formed in 2010, now comprises Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. PTI