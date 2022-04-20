Zayn Malik's Twitter popularity falls

London: Thousands of One Direction fans have unfollowed former band-member Zayn Malik on Twitter following the release of his first solo track �I Won�t Mind�. Malik lost 50,000 followers on the micro-blogging site after a rough version of the track emerged on music sharing platform SoundCloud, reports dailymail.co.uk. The release of �I Won�t Mind� on Monday evening came less than a week after Zayn walked away from One Direction midway through their On The Road Again world tour, citing his desire to be a �normal 22-year-old� as a motivating factor behind the decision. Although his popularity has dipped, Malik still has prodigious 14.6 million followers on Twitter. IANS