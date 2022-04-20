Zareen Khan: Why is a person not appreciated when he/she is alive?

Mumbai: Actress Zareen Khan on Wednesday shared the thoughts that have been occupying her mind lately.

From wodering why a person is not appreciated when he/she is alive to throwing light on how social media has become the validation of someone''s happiness, Zareen penned about the "Whys" that have been triggering her thought process.

"There are so many whys in my head right now...Why does person have to die for the world to understand his/her worth? Why is a person not appreciated when he/she is alive , the way he/she is being after no more? Why do people have no idea about the person''s life, have so many opinions and things to say when that person is dead ? Why is being a genius/ having a high IQ identified as being mentally ill/unstable ?", Zareen wrote.

She added: "Why has social media become the validation for your happiness and identification of your grief ? Why has the world turned so cruel that a person''s death has become a money making/ TRP garnering business? Why ? Why ? Just Why ?"

Zareen''s post comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput''s demise.

--IANS