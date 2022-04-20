Zareen Khan to star opposite Irrfan in 'Divine Lovers'

Mumbai:�Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has bagged a role opposite actor Irrfan Khan in director Sai Kabir's next, "Divine Lovers". Earlier, there were reports that Kangana Ranaut and the "Jazbaa" actor were slated to work in the film. However, owing to date problems, the movie never took off. "She (Zareen) fit the bill perfectly as we wanted a girl with Pathani looks. The film is an adventure comedy and shoot starts in September," Kabir said in a statement. The director has previously worked with the "Queen" star in "Revolver Rani".Zareen, who was last seen in "Hate Story 3", will now undergo two months of training for the role. "Divine Lovers" revolves round the lower middle-class section of society and is set in the heartland of India.