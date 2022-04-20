Zareen Khan Happy For Salman, Iulia

Mumbai: Actress Zareen Khan says she is happy if "things are happening" between superstar Salman Khan and his rumoured Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur. She wishes the couple good luck. Asked about Salman's marriage, Zareen told reporters at the launch of the song "Khallas Veerappan" here: "I have no idea about what's happening in other people's lives because there's so much happening in my life." Will Salman be a good husband? "I really don't know and I'm not here to judge. I'm happy if things are happening between him and Iulia. I just wish them all the best and I think the whole country has been waiting for him to get married so, I think it will be something to look forward to," said Zareen, who shared screen space with Salman in "Veer". Zareen, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday, donned a "jungle-look" for "Khallas Veerappan". "I never ever imagined myself doing something like this. I think it is their (producer Sachiin Joshi and director Ram Gopal Varma) faith that they had in me, their vision that I wanted to live up to," she said. The promotional song "Khallas Veerappan" for maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's forthcoming movie "Veerappan" has been recreated from "Khallas" -- a song from his 2002 film "Company". "The brief that I got was that I had to depict the spirit of Veerappan, and I hope that I am depicting it. The song was personally my favourite. I am very glad that I could be a part of this song."