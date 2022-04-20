Zareen Khan awestruck in Ahmedabad

Mumbai: Actor Zareen Khan says attending the kite-flying festival in Ahmedabad was an amazing and insane experience.

"I am still in awe of experiencing Uttarayan or the kite flying festival. The energies of the people were insane, the sky looked so beautiful with all those colourful kites, the people here were so courteous and off course the food, the yummy Gujarati Thali," Zareen said, adding: "If somebody asks me what's been the best part of this trail it's going to be difficult to choose."

The actress went to Ahmedabad as part of her travel show "Jeep Bollywood Trails", which airs on AXN. This time, she travelled to Ahmedabad to visit the haveli, which was the significant backdrop for Bollywood film "Kai Po Che".

On the film front, she will be seen in "Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele", which also stars Anshuman Jha. Directed by Harish Vyas, "Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele" is a mainstream Bollywood film with a gay man (played by Anshuman) and a lesbian woman (Zareen) leading the narrative.

—IANS