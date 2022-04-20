Zardari plans to launch daughter into politics

Islamabad, Mar 31, 2015, (PTI) Pakistan's former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. DH File Photo Pakistan's former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is planning to launch his daughter into politics, a move indicative of strained ties with his son Bilawal. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari formally stepped into politics last year, but soon developed differences with his father over handling of party affairs. According to party sources, Bilawal is living in London and planning to take a two-year break from politics to pursue his higher education after earlier completing his graduation from Oxford university. "In his absence, the party needs a Bhutto to be on the forefront and Zardari has decided to introduce his daughter Bakhtawar," the sources said. Bakhtawar is being tutored in politics by senior women leaders of the party. She might deliver her maiden political speech at the death anniversary of her grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on April 4. There is a little hope that Bilawal would attend the anniversary, used as a rallying point for party workers. Zulfiqar founded Pakistan People Party (PPP) and served as prime minister before he was hanged in 1979 by military dictator Ziaul Haq on dubious charges of murder. His daughter Benazir Bhutto was elected twice as prime minister before she was killed in an attack in 2007. PPP is associated with Bhuttos and after the death of Benazir, Zardari announced that all his children had decided to adopt Bhutto as part of their names.