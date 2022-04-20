Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi is 'innocent', says Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed

Lahore: Claiming that Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi is innocent, chief of banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa Hafiz Saeed on Monday said India is trying to put pressure on Pakistan through the UN and the US to punish him for the 2008 Mumbai attack. "India has no evidence against Lakhvi. Out of desperation it has contacted the United Nations and the US to pressure the Pakistani government to give punishment to Lakhvi.?India and the UN have no right to intervene in the judicial system of Pakistan. India had never accepted the decisions of the Pakistani courts in the past," he said. Lakhvi is "innocent" as there has been no evidence against him for his involvement in Mumbai attack case, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was quoted as saying by Dunya TV. His comments came after India took up Lakhvi's matter with the UN. India has written to the UN, expressing concern over Lakhvi's release from a Pakistani jail, noting it violates the provisions of the global body. A United Nations Security Council (UNSC) committee has assured India that it will take up the issue of Lakhvi at its next meeting. PTI