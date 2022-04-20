Zaheer Khan retires from international cricket

MUMBAI: India's fast bowler Zaheer Khan announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday but says he will continue to play the domestic Twenty20 form of the game. The 37-year-old left-arm paceman, a part of India's 50-over World Cup winning team in 2011, last played for the country in a test match in New Zealand in February last year. "With immediate effect, I bid adieu to my career in international cricket. I look forward to signing off my last season in domestic cricket at the conclusion of Indian Premier League season 9," Zaheer said on his official Facebook page. Zaheer, who played the first of his 92 tests against Bangladesh in 2000, has been saddled with injuries in the last few years. He took 311 test wickets and 282 in one-day internationals, the fourth highest totals in both formats for India.