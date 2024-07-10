Zaheer Khan, Lakshmipathy Balaji in consideration to be India's next bowling coach: Sources

Zaheer, with 311 Test wickets, is among India's greatest left-arm pacers, while Balaji has notable performances in both Tests and ODIs.

New Delhi: Following the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as India's head coach on Tuesday, former seamers Zaheer Khan and Lakshmipathy Balaji are being considered for the position of national team's bowling coach, as per sources.

"BCCI discussing the names of Zaheer Khan and Lakshmipati Balaji for the position of bowling coach. BCCI is not interested in the name of Vinay Kumar," sources told ANI.

Zaheer has picked up 311 Test wickets in 92 matches and overall 610 scalps in 309 international matches across all formats for Men in Blue. He is considered one of the greatest left-arm pacers to have played the sport.

Balaji has represented Team India in eight Test matches where he has managed to snap 27 wickets at an average of 37.18. On the other hand, he has bagged 34 wickets in 30 ODIs at an average of 39.52.

The appointment of a new set of support staff for Team India follows the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as head coach. The term of Paras Mahambrey, who was the bowling coach of team India, has come to an end.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the Indian men's cricket team's new head coach.

Gambhir was a left-handed opener for the India team and served as Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season under Gambhir's guidance.

Jay Shah took to his official X account and announced Gambhir's appointment as Team India's new Head Coach.

The BCCI secretary added that he has his full confidence in Gambhir and that he will be the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," Shah wrote on X.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

