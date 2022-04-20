Zack Snyder Announces Wrap On 'Army Of The Dead' Prequel Film

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead: The Prequel" has finished shooting. While "Army of the Dead" is yet to be released on Netflix, the producer confirmed the prequel to his zombie horror feature has wrapped production.

"That's a wrap on 'Army of the Dead: The Prequel'. Thanks to all the cast & crew and Netflix #armyofthedead #aotd," Snyder tweeted alongside a still from the film sets on Tuesday. He also revealed the cast which includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Ruby O'Fee, and Matthias Schweighofer, who is also credited as director. Plot details are slim, but according to early reports the film will focus on what the characters in "Army of the Dead" were up to before that film's events. "Army of the Dead", however, is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

The film marks Snyder's return to direction after 2017's DC movie "Justice League". He is also producing the film via his banner The Stone Quarry. The director, also known for his work on other DC films "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", made his directorial debut 16 years ago with zombie horror, "Dawn of the Dead".

"Army of the Dead", expected to be released on the streamer next year, stars Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera and Theo Rossi.

—PTI