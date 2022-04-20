Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir disappointed after missing out on World Cup berth

New Delhi: Out-of-favour batsmen Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, integral members of India's 2011 World Cup-winning side, Monday said they were disappointed at being ignored for the team chosen for the 2015 edition of the tournament. Indian selectors decided to favour youngsters while selecting the team at the expense of senior players Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Gambhir, Ashish Nehra and Munaf Patel. "It was disappointing not being picked for the World Cup. It's a decision which you can't help," Yuvraj said at the News24 cricket conclave here. The left-handed batsman also said that his main focus is to score the maximum runs for his state side Punjab. "At the moment, I am focusing on the Ranji Trophy and putting in my best efforts to make a comeback." Opener Gambhir, also left-handed, expressed his dejection at missing the bus for the World Cup starting Feb 14, but said he still has the hunger to score runs and succeed at cricket's topmost level. "I play cricket to score runs and win matches. I am still passionate about winning matches for India, my state team Delhi or any Twenty 20 franchise," Gambhir said. "I am disappointed on not being part of the team for this World Cup. We are the defending champions and it is a proud feeling. I definitely would have wanted to be part of this tournament." IANS