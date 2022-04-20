Yuvraj Singh comments on Anushka 'bhabhi'!

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma is set to entertain the audiences with her upcoming venture 'Bombay Velvet'. While the actress is busy promoting her film on all major platforms�her Rosie Noronha avatar was liked by Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh too. The batsman decided to leave a comment on her Instagram account, where she had shared a picture from her film, captioning it as : �Many moods of Rosie ... #BombayVelvet 15th may�. However, what caught many eyeballs was the comment made by Yuvraj on her timeline, where he addressed her as 'Bhabhi'. Yuvraj wrote: �Oye hoye Rosie bhabhi! Looking awesome!�. Well, this doesn't surprise us any more�after all Virat Kohli and Anushka have accepted their relationship long back. Quite cool!