Yuvraj Singh's tryst with cricket continues as Delhi takes on MS Dhoni's Chennai

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh's tryst with cricket continues as the India-discard makes another foray into his fabled career with Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the 2015 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw will have his first big match in a long, long time when the Delhi-based franchise take on the most successful IPL team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today. After finding himself out of the India reckoning, the 33-year-old returned to limelight as the most expensive player in the IPL 8 player's auction. Thanks to his veritable skills as one of the best all-rounders of modern times, the buyers in DD were happy to dolled out a rather obscene amount for the ageing star. It goes without saying that Yuvi -- as called lovingly by millions of fans -- can still play that proverbial match defining innings or contribute with ball, taking crucial wickets, or even pull off a blinder in the field. His hunger, as stated by DD coach Garry Kirsten recently, is intact and is more than motivated enough to go through the grinds of unheralded domestic cricket. If at all, all this come to fruition, the 2011 World Cup winning star will once again prove his detractors wrong by doing what he does best. That of winning matches for his team. Regardless of all the detractions he gets into his path, Yuvraj is sure to give his best, one more time and help the perennial under-performers DD in achieving something bigger this season. And it starts today.