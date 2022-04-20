Yuvraj Datta wins the title of Mr North India 2021

The 4th edition of Mr North India 2021 was organized by the Himalayan Buzz at Ashok Resorts & Spa today. Participants from 9 North Indian states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir participated in the pageant.Yuvraj Datta from Uttarakhand was crowned with the title of Mr North India 2021, while Dhananjay Chauhan from Haryana & Rohan Raja from Uttar Pradesh bagged the positions of 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.During the pageant, Rohin Kainth represented Punjab, Yuvraj Datta represented Uttarakhand, Rohan Raja represented Uttar Pradesh, Lakshya Bhardwaj represented Delhi, Dhananjay Chauhan represented Haryana, Suryapal represented Rajasthan while Naseem represented Jammu & Kashmir.The jury members of the pageant were Fashion Photographer Abhishek Lal, Mumbai Based Designer Manish Kumar, Founder of Mumbai Based Brand MAV Monica Vanniyar, and International Pageant Jury Abhishek Kapoor.Speaking on the occasion, the Director, Himalayan Buzz, Gauraveshwar Singh, said, “We are very excited to have successfully hosted the Mr North India 2021 pageant. All the contestants present today were very talented, and we wish everyone loads of success. We feel immensely proud of the fact that all the previous winners of the Himalayan Buzz Mr North India are successfully working in the fashion industry and hope that all our contestants of this year will find their way in the fashion industry too.”The show was hosted by Manu Ahuja and choreographed by Manas Sharma.