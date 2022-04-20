Yuvika, Prince Narula in a music video of love and grief

Mumbai: Actors and real-life couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula feature in the video of "Shikayat", which narrates the story of love, grief and tragedy.

Penned by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, composed and sung by Ved Sharma, the song has melancholic lyrics that project feelings of heartbreak.

"Shikayat" is a complaint from a man, who has lost his soulmate, to the Almighty. Trapped in circumstances where he cherishes his fond memories with his loved one and is left blaming time and questioning God for not being able to spend his life with his lost lover.

Taking about his latest release "Shikayat", Ved said: "'Shikayat' is a song that articulates feelings of a broken heart that has lost a most valuable possession, his love. The importance of a person is only felt in their absence, hence one should always express their feeling to their loved ones whenever possible. I experimented quite a few sounds to capture the emotional depth required for this and I am glad that it turned the way it is."

Prince thinks "Shikayat" is a great track that captures circumstances in life when one cannot blame himself or anyone else for one's misfortunes, but questions God for such circumstances.

"I think the song brought Yuvika and me closer," he said.

"In this unpredictable time that we are living in, we should cheer and hug our loved ones even more because we can never know what tomorrow holds," he added.

Yuvika feels that "Shikayat" beautifully narrates the emotions of love, anguish of a person who is left without a loved one. "I feel it will touch the right chord of the audience," she said.

