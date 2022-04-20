Yuvak And Mahila Mangal Dals To Be Trained In Disaster Management And Rescue Operations

Dehradun: On the directions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority(USDMA) under vison 2020 has drawn a detailed programme to train Mahila and Yuvak Mangal Dals in disaster management, search and rescue through registered social organisations in the state.

The training period for the members of the Mahila Mangal Dal will be for 5 days and for the programs held at school levels the training period will be for one day.

Secretary, Amit Negi informed that the state has to face various kind of disasters due to difficult geographical terrain and in most cases the rescue and relief work is done by the local people but due to lack of trained people and absence of the search and rescue tools, the effort do not bear bruits hence taking this into consideration, USDMA under Vison 2020 has drawn a framework for providing training to the Mahila and Yuvak Mangal Dals in the state.

He said that as per the direction of the Chief Minister, the District Disaster Management Department through registered social bodies will impart training at block level to Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals. A two-day orientation program for the resource persons of the selected social organisations will be carried out by the disaster management department and a report would be sought on completion of the course and the data collected will be uploaded by the department on it's official website.

The administrative and evaluation of the work will be done by district and state level coordination committees. A three-tier committee under the chairmanship of the block development officer has been constituted for additional training program.

The State Coordinating Committee meeting will be on a quarterly basis to review the feedback and progress of the programmes, while the district Level Coordination Committee meeting will be held each month.

He explained that arrangement for the seamless operation of the programme has also been done where 5 per cent of the physical of the total training programmes will be done by Chief Development Officer and 10 per cent by additional District Magistrate, 30 per cent by district disaster management officer and 30% by the committee constituted at block level who will submit their report through the district level committee to the government.

It is to be noted that USDMA has trained 15300 people in search, rescue and primary medical aide in 612 Nyaya panchayats so far. The government has focused prominently on the participation of local representatives in the program under which the assistance has been sought form MLA's, Block Pramukhs and gram pradhans.

The gram Pradhan's have been asked to purchase Haller, search lights, first aid kits, ropes and other search and rescue equipment with the money received form state finance commission and the cost for such training programs and capacity building will be borne by State Disaster Response Fund.

If more funds are needed, then a proposal will be made available through a proposal given by the district magistrates. The objective of the U SDMA is to prepare people to fight disasters and reduce the damage in the disaster through capacity building, alternate solutions, awareness and training.