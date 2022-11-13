Yuva Morcha Took A Pledge To Establish The Statue Of Swami Vivekananda

Dineshpur (The Hawk): In the meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Municipal Board, a proposal was made to install his idol on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti on January 12. A meeting of the BJYM's city board was organized in the Dineshpur Nagar Panchayat premises. In the meeting of the Mandal Executive held under the chairmanship of Yuva Morcha Mandal President Deepu Dharma Sattu, it was unanimously resolved to establish a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the upcoming Vivekananda Jayanti. During this, it was also decided to honor all the meritorious students of the area and those who made incomparable contribution in education, sports, art and music at Khudiram Bose Stadium. On this occasion, former BJP Mandal President Himanshu Sarkar, Cooperative Society President Rohit Mandal, Prasannajit Shah, Vicky Rai, Nityanand Mandal, Amrit Vishwas, Vishnu Sheel, Divedu Mandal, Netra Singh, Vikram Sarkar, Subrata Tarafdar, Akash Mandal, Dilip Mandal, Shubham Wadhwa were present.